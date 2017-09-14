Jyothika, who made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile, returns with Magalir Mattum. As the title suggests, the movie advocates women's causes. Along with Jyothika, Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan and Bhanupriya are also in the leads.

Prabha (Jyothika) is a documentary filmmaker and a feminist, who thinks the real empowerment is not just about the freedom to roam freely in the midnight, but marrying the man of her choice and doing what she likes to do. Her fiance (Madhavan) leaves to Qatar on a work related assignment.

On the other side, Rani (Bhanupriya) is leading her life in Agra with her husband (Nasser) and son (Pavel Navageethan). Subbulakshmi (Saranya), who is married to Magalamoorthi (Livingston), aspires to be a telemarketer.

Gomatha (Urvashi), the future mother-in-law of Prabha, opens up about her two friends and paves way for an engrossing life-changing experience as the four of them go on a road trip.

Critics have hailed all the four actresses for their performances especially, Urvashi, Bhanupriya and Saranya.

The movie has an engaging story. However, the overdose of melodramatic scenes in the second half has come under criticism. In short, the critics feel the film is enjoyable for the large part, barring minor flaws.

Director Bramma, who is returning after Kuttram Kadithal, has managed to churn out a good entertainer. Here, we bring to you the critics' tweets about Magalir Mattum:

Kaushik LM‏: #MagalirMattum - You'll surely leave the theater satisfied. Emotional ride guaranteed. Among the support actors, loved Pavel's part. Did grt

#MagalirMattum - Feel beautiful Packed with scenes which you can relate to your mom/wife. Hatsoff @bramma23, @Suriya_offl, #Jyotika & team

#MagalirMattum - Activist #Jyotika dubbing on her own adds so much credibility. She gives so much energy & +vity to the film . @Suriya_offl

#MagalirMattum 1st half -Delightful to see Urvashi, Bhanupriya, Saranya hold the show. Class acts, legends #Jyotika brings her Kushi charm!

Rajasekar: #MagalirMattum - Urvashi&Jyothika shine in this feel-good drama. Def not a Kuttram Kadithal/36v but the film has its moments.More in review

Prashanth Rangaswamy‏: #MagalirMattum - The respect for your mother , sister , wife and other females will raise a bit if u r a male. Quality one @2D_ENTPVTLTD !

#MagalirMattum press show interval - Not bored for a second so far. Will be liberating experience for women. Will wait for second half.

Shriram :)‏: #MagalirMattum No words to express happiness !! GEM of a movie in kollywood that depicts a GIRL power.. proud of @Suriya_offl bro & team !!

Ramesh Bala: #MagalirMattum : A movie about how society takes women for granted.. Will be a good watch for both the genders.. #Jyotika has excelled..

#MagalirMattum 1st Half: Entertaining and interesting so far.. #Jyotika is shining.. #Urvashi, #Bhanupriya and #Saranya r as usual

Haricharan Pudipeddi‏: #MagalirMattum has its flaws, which you can easily oversee, but it's a joy to watch its women hog the limelight, shine on screen.