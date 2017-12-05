Annoyed by her husband's refusal to put an end to his extramarital affair, a Madurai woman poured hot oil on her husband's private parts, badly injuring him.

The incident took place on on Saturday, December 2 and the police have booked P Sasikala,30, from Nehru Nagar in connection with the incident.

Her husband M Parameswaram, an auto-rickshaw driver, has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) with burn injuries in his private parts, Times of India reported.

The couple has three children. Sasikala reportedly found out her husband's extramarital affair with a woman hailing from Virattipathu. She repeatedly urged her husband to break from the relationship with the other woman.

However, Parameswaram went ahead with this affair and stopped coming home and this case had been reported to SS Colony police station, The Times of India reported.

Parameswaran had been warned by the police against going ahead with the affair. But he refused to take heed and continued to stay with the other woman.

On Saturday, Sasikala lured her husband home by pretending to make things better between them, the police said. When he slept that night, she heated oil in a pan and poured it on his genitals, leaving him with burn injuries.

A case has been registered against Sasikala under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have already interrogated her regarding the case.