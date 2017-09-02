Over 90 lakh cattle in Madhya Pradesh are set to get their own Aadhar-like unique identification (UID) numbers.

Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in India, to start work on a pilot project of this Centrally-sponsored scheme.

As per the project, a yellow tag bearing an UID number would be tied to the animal's ear. Through the UID number, information such as the animal's date of birth, location, health data, milk yield and reproductive details would become accessible online.

It will also help keep a check on illegal slaughter and transportation of animals, said an official. Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board has been designated as the nodal agency for the project.

