After pro-Pakistan slogans were heard across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Srinagar, post the victory of the Pakistan cricket team over India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, comes the news of similar 'Jive Jive Pakistan' (long live Pakistan) slogans being heard at Mohad village, around 375 kms from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, as many as 15 men, between the age of 18 to 40 years, have been arrested. The charges of criminal conspiracy and sedition have also been slapped.

MP: 15 arrested in Burhanpur for raising Pro-Pak slogans & bursting crackers after Pakistan's win in final match against India on 18th June. pic.twitter.com/CRprlDQ256 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

As per the New Indian Express, a villager made the complaint to Shahpura police station on Sunday, June 18, after the India vs Pakistan match. According to the complaint, the accused 15 men burst crackers, distributed sweets and raised pro-Pak slogans.

This happened at Imli Chowraha, Badi Masjid, Muzaffar Kotwara and other areas in Mohad village.

"We received a complaint in the matter from one of the villagers and after preliminary investigation, we found that the allegations were correct," said Shahpura police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak.

"We have subsequently booked the accused for sedition and criminal conspiracy under sections 124A and 120B of the IPC," he added.

