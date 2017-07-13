A chapter from the Mahabharata seemed to have come alive in Indore recently when a 38-year-old woman was wagered away by her husband who had placed her at stake in a game of gambling.

The two men who "won" her from her husband then proceeded to rape her.

Jaipur: Woman accuses gambler husband's friend of rape, files FIR

The horrific incident came to light on Monday, July 10, during a weekly public hearing organised by the Indore Police.

The victim has claimed that after her husband lost her in the bet, the two men started harassing her and then raped her, claiming they had rightfully "won" her from her husband.

A case has not yet been registered as the incident has not yet been corroborated.

According to PTI, women police station in-charge of Indore, Jyoti Sharma, said the victim's complaint has been registered and all the accused have been summoned for interrogation.

"Since the allegations are yet to be corroborated, no case has been registered so far," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, an officer was quoted as saying by NDTV that the woman has separated from her husband following the incident, but he and the two men have been constantly harassing her.