Road Accident
[Representational Image]IANS

At least 12 people lost their lives, while 20 others were injured after a mini-truck overturned on the Jabalpur-Chargawan road in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the mini truck was carrying labourers when it overturned near Neechi village on Jabalpur-Chargawan road. 

The driver reportedly jumped out of the truck and escaped. The injured have been taken to Jabalpur for medical treatment.

