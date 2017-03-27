At least 12 people lost their lives, while 20 others were injured after a mini-truck overturned on the Jabalpur-Chargawan road in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the mini truck was carrying labourers when it overturned near Neechi village on Jabalpur-Chargawan road.

The driver reportedly jumped out of the truck and escaped. The injured have been taken to Jabalpur for medical treatment.