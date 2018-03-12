With Sridevi's untimely demise, Karan Johar's Shiddat, which was supposed to feature her in an important role, will see another legendary actress stepping into her shoes.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Madhuri Dixit Nene will replace Sridevi in the cross-border period drama. The report also said that the makers were in talks with the Dhak-Dhak girl to play Sridevi's part.

Contrary to the report, a source close to Dharma Productions said no one has been approached to replace the late actress as KJo, who is close to the Kapoor family, wants to take it slow. He will apparently not proceed with the project until all the post-death rituals of Sridevi are not completed.

"There are a lot of speculative stories during the rounds about the star cast of Abhishek Verman's Shiddat but let us clarify, no one has been approached for the film yet. Karan is very sensitive about the Kapoor family and till all the post-death rituals of Sridevi are not completed, he wouldn't start anything. Also, Karan is not in the country so till he isn't back, nobody would be approached," a source close to Dharma Productions told Pinkvilla.

Shiddat has an ensemble cast comprising Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, who previously helmed 2 States, the movie will mark the fourth collaboration between Alia and Varun after Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, all of which were produced by Karan.

If Madhuri comes on board for Shiddat, it will indeed be a treat for all Sanjay and Madhuri fans, who would love to see the once rumored lovers together after their crackling chemistry in movies like Saajan, Khalnayak, Thanedaar and many others.