Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has kept quiet over the Ek Do Teen controversy, has posted a 'quote' on her Twitter handle. She wrote: "Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a positive difference to the world. #QuoteOfTheDay."

While it is cryptic and confusing, it looks like this is her response to Jacqueline Fernandez's Ek Do Teen controversy. What do you think?

Contrary to rumors of being upset, Saroj Khan has also rubbished all the rumors and showered her blessings on the Baaghi 2 team, appreciating their efforts with 'Ek do teen'.

The veteran choreographer had expressed her happiness with the hard work of Ahmed Khan and Ganesh Acharya. A source close to her revealed that she has, in fact, liked the recreated version of the song.

Talking about the recreated version, Saroj Khan said, "I'm so happy and proud of Ahmed and Ganesh that they are giving a tribute to us. They have all my blessings."

Earlier, director-choreographer Ahmed Khan had told IANS: "Firstly, I did not choreograph the song. It has been done by the great dancer-choreographer Ganesh Acharya. I did not interfere with his work. Having said that, from the moment we zeroed down on the song 'Ek Do Teen', we were ready for the criticism. I did not attend any rehearsal of the song, I did not show my power of being the director when the song was choreographed. I know you would be thinking that as a director I green-lit the final take. But we must not forget that it is an experiment... All feedback of such work cannot be positive. We are here to take the praise and bashing."

Interestingly, Ahmed Khan, who was the assistant choreographer for Tezaab (1988) under the guidance of Saroj Khan, along with Ganesh Acharya, who featured as a background dancer in the 1988 film, had joined hands to recreate Ek do teen for today's generation.

Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have delivered a tribute to N Chandra, Saroj Khan, and Madhuri Dixit.