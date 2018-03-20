Internet went crazy when Janhvi Kapoor made an announcement that Madhuri Dixit will replace Sridevi in Karan Johar's next untitled film. While the fans started speculating that it was the multi-starrer film Shidhat, Karan Johar, the producer of the movie, made it clear that it's not.

Sridevi, who made her comeback with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish (2012), delivered a super-hit with the movie collecting over Rs 70 crores at the Indian box-office. She later went on to star in Boney Kapoor's MOM (2017), which was a success as the film collected over Rs 60 crores.

But due to Sridevi's untimely death, director Abhishek Varman has now signed Madhuri Dixit who will step into Sridevi's shoes.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit Nene's career graph, well it isn't quite positive. She made a comeback with Aaja Nachle in 2007, a flop at the box-office, made only Rs 19 crore total collection (India gross). And was then seen in Dedh Ishqiya in 2014, again a flop with just Rs 26 crore at India box-office.

And then in Gulaab Gang alongside Juhi Chawla (2014), yet another flop with a total life time box-office collection of just Rs 14 crore.

So, will Abhishek Varman's film lift Madhuri's career? Internet users have started searching for terms like 'Who is better: Madhuri Dixit or Sridevi?' When IBTimes India searched on Google trends, Madhuri Dixit's popularity has always been more than Sridevi — be it in 2012 when Sridevi made her comeback or in 2007, when Madhuri returned to Bollywood after a break.

While there can never be an answer to that question because both the actresses made their mark in Bollywood because of their incredible acting talent and dancing skills. But there will be comparisons made, as that is unavoidable.

Back in the time, there were rumours of a rivalry between Sridevi and Madhuri. Even though the actresses had never spoken about it, the two never came together for any film and media always wrote about the two as rivals.

The duo was seen on a reality show — Jhalak Dikhlaja— together and that was a beautiful memory for all their fans since.

Well, only time will tell if Madhuri Dixit would be able to justify the replacement and if the film would help her deliver a hit.

Currently, Madhuri is shooting for Total Dhamaal, alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi and others.