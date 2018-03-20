It's confirmed that Madhuri Dixit Nene has replaced Sridevi in an upcoming Abhishek Varman directorial, but the film is not titled Shiddat.

Few hours after Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor announced on Instagram that Madhuri has stepped into the shoes of the late actress, Karan took to social media to clarify that the movie is not Shiddhat.

"Some clarifications!!! Yes...we are honoured and humbled to have @MadhuriDixit on board for @abhivarman 's next! NO the film is NOT titled SHIDHAT! Yes the film will Commence shoot in mid April! The films final cast and credits will be announced soon! [sic]," KJo tweeted.

Although Janhvi in her post did not mention any title of the film, it was believed that it's Shiddat that the Dhadak actress was referring to. "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart ...Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film... [sic]," she had posted on Instagram.

Earlier there were reports that Karan had roped in Sridevi for Shiddat that would also feature Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt. To be directed by Abhishek Varman, Shiddat was reportedly supposed to bring back Sridevi with Sanjay Dutt after 25 years. The two had earlier featured together in Gumrah.

Although now it's confirmed that Madhuri has been taken on board for Abhishek's next film, but it's also clear that the film is not titled Shiddat.

Sridevi had made a strong comeback on the big screen with English Vinglish, and then she was seen playing another powerful character in Mom. She was highly praised for her performances in both the films. The versatile actress had clearly shown that she had a lot of acting left in her, and was supposed to appear in a number of projects.

However, she passed away on February 24 due to accidental drowning inside a bathtub at a Dubai hotel. She had gone there to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is ready to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's production Dhadak. Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter will be seen pairing with her in the film, which is a Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat.

Being directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is set to be released on July 20, 2018.