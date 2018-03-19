After Sridevi's untimely death, it was reported that her dear friend Karan Johar was going to shelve his upcoming film Shiddat, which he wanted to shoot with the iconic actress. But soon reports started doing the rounds of tinsel town that Madhuri Dixit Nene had been approached to play the role initially meant for Sridevi in the film.

Amid all the speculations, Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor has now confirmed that the Dhak Dhak girl will indeed step into the shoes of the Hawa Hawai actress in Abhisek Varman's directorial.

Janhvi, who is currently shooting for her debut film Dhadak, took to Instagram to confirm the developments. She wrote: "Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film."

Karan Johar had planned Shiddat with Sridevi, but his dreams were shattered by the actress' sudden demise.

"Shiddat was going to star Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the lead characters. It was to be directed by Abhisek Varman, who directed Hasee Toh Phansi for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This would have been Sridevi's first film with Dharma Productions since Gumrah, which also starred Sanjay Dutt," a source was earlier quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Alia and Varun will reunite for Shiddat after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Both films were directed by Abhishek Varman.

The movie is a collaborative project between Dharma productions, Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. Ace designer Manish Malhotra will reportedly design the costumes for the film. The movie is expected to go on floors early next year.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will do her first photoshoot March 20 morning with Vogue.

"Although Janhvi's first magazine cover shoot with her mother was for People magazine, she was really looking forward to this Vogue cover as this would mark her foray into films. It's like her mother passing on the acting baton to her," a close friend of Janhvi was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.