Software giant Microsoft on Wednesday (February 22) launched the ultra-light video-chatting app Skype Lite in India.

Microsoft's new Skype Lite is tailor-made application for the emerging Indian market, supporting a slow 2G network, as it is built with advanced algorithm optimised to consume less Internet data for video-chatting.

"Skype Lite is the new Skype built for India that meets your daily communication needs with your friends, family and groups. It is small, fast, and capable. It is built with the latest Skype technology to perform well — even under limited network connections — and help you save money," the company said.

Other salient features of Microsoft Skype Lite:

Skype Lite is available in seven local languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Other than video-chatting, the users can also send SMSs, share photos, files and emoticons, as well

Manage your SMS better by unselecting promotional messages

Option to reduce data consumption by choosing economical calling when making Skype calls.

The users can also keep a tab on their data usage in the app any time.

Free voice calls or video calls with anyone on Skype.

Use Skype bots to search for news, summarise webpages, play games, and more. The users can also start chatting with a bot just like you chat with friends.

As of now, Microsoft Skype Lite is available only on Android platform. Interested users can head to Google Play store to download it and install.

Skype Lite system requirements: