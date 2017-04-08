With Fiat Chrysler India set to launch the Compass SUV on April 12, legendary brand Jeep, a Fiat subsidiary, enters a new phase of its journey in India with a whole range of refinements and allure. Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Unlimited have been around since last year but their presence has been limited to select markets. Jeep Compass is expected to take the game to a new level with modern design, intuitive technology, world-class driving dynamics and versatility.

Considering the fact that Jeep Compass is the first vehicle from the brand to be made in India, it is not surprising that preparations heralding its arrival have just gone a notch higher. While the teaser from Jeep revealed what is coming our way, the brand has also put up a microsite for the soon-to-be-launched Compass, which is open for customers. The new Compass SUV pre-order window is also expected to open shortly.

Fiat Chrysler India will introduce the most affordable Jeep SUV, the Compass, to India on April 12. The company currently has showrooms in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi, which are soon expected to be joined by outlets in Chandigarh and Hyderabad.

Jeep Compass Jeep introduced the new Compass globally in September 2016. At the front, Jeep features seven-slot grille finished in gloss black and the headlamp bezels have a black outline. The clamshell hood with a double brake line and centre bulge adds off-road appeal of the SUV. The SUV also gets a contrasting roof colour that gives a floating effect.

At the heart of the Compass is expected to be a multijet 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with a power output of 170hp and 350Nm of torque and a 140bhp 1.4-litre multi-air engine. While the diesel unit is expected to come mated to nine-speed unit automatic transmission, the petrol mill is likely to get manual and automatic transmission options.

The Compass is expected to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configuration and will also feature Select-terrain that will allow the driver to choose from a variety of driving modes.

To be made at Fiat's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra, the Jeep Compass will take on the likes of BMW X1, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Audi Q3 range.

The company, which introduced the Wrangler and Jeep Unlimited for a lofty price range of Rs 71.5 lakh to Rs 1.12 crore and for Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively, is expected to peg the Compass at around Rs 20 lakh.