Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday, February 23 launched the locally made XF in India with a price tag starting from Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Jaguar XF is made at the company's plant in Pune.

The made-in-India model comes cheaper by 2 lakh from its previous price tag of Rs 49.5 lakh. Jaguar XF made its India entry as CBU (completely Built Unit) in September last year.

"Since its introduction in 2009, Jaguar XF has gained immense popularity and success in the country. The introduction of the all-new Jaguar XF into our locally manufactured portfolio reiterates our commitment to the Indian market," said Rohit Suri, Managing Director & President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL).

The new Jaguar XF is available in petrol and diesel variants. While the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor can churn out 237bhp and a peak torque of 340Nm, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is tuned to generate 177bhp and a peak torque of 430Nm. The transmission in both petrol and diesel engine versions is taken care of by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The XF is based on the aluminium-intensive iQ platform that also underpins the XE and the F-Pace SUV. The new XF weighs just 1,687kg and the platform is 28 percent more stiff than the structure used in its predecessor.

The Jaguar range in India also includes F–TYPE (starting at Rs 125 lakh in CBU form), locally manufactured XJ (starting at Rs 99.99 lakh), all-new F-PACE (starting at Rs 68.40 lakh), locally manufactured XF (starting at Rs 47.50 lakh) and the locally manufactured XE (starting at Rs 39.90 lakh) –All prices mentioned are ex showroom –Delhi.