E-commerce giant Flipkart on Friday launched the company's very own smartphone, dubbed the Billion Capture+, in India.

The new Billion Capture+ sports a premium metal-based shell on the back, and flaunts a 5.5-inch full-HD display with 2.5D Dragontrail glass shield on the front. The shield not only offers protection but also adds to the exterior looks.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm's popular chipset Snapdragon 625 octa-core series and is backed by sumptuous 3GB/4GB LPDDR3 series RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable). It runs pure Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS with guarantee of getting the latest Oreo update soon.

The highlight of the new Flipkart phone is its camera hardware: It boasts dual 13MP (RGB)+13MP (Monochrome) snapper supported by dual-tone LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP shooter.

Another notable aspect of the Billion Capture+ is the battery: a 3,500mAh cell that claims to offer two days of battery life under mixed usage.

It also supports Type-C USB port with Quick Charge technology, wherein 15 minutes of charging will offer up to seven hours of talktime.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ price and availability details:

The Billion Capture+ will be offered in two configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB and 4GB RAM+64GB storage — for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively, from November 15 exclusively on Flipkart.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Competition:

Going by the spec-sheet and the price-tag, Flipkart's oddly named Billion Capture+ phone has quite a good set of hardware that is enough to give well-established brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi a run for their money.

It will be interesting to see how consumers react to the new entrant next week.

Thr Billion Capture+ will be going head-on with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Samsung J3 and J5 and the Moto G5 series, among others.

Key specifications of Flipkart Billion Capture+: