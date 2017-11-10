E-commerce giant Flipkart on Friday launched the company's very own smartphone, dubbed the Billion Capture+, in India.
The new Billion Capture+ sports a premium metal-based shell on the back, and flaunts a 5.5-inch full-HD display with 2.5D Dragontrail glass shield on the front. The shield not only offers protection but also adds to the exterior looks.
Also read: Want to be the first to get hands-on OnePlus 5T? Join 'The Lab' now!
Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm's popular chipset Snapdragon 625 octa-core series and is backed by sumptuous 3GB/4GB LPDDR3 series RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable). It runs pure Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS with guarantee of getting the latest Oreo update soon.
The highlight of the new Flipkart phone is its camera hardware: It boasts dual 13MP (RGB)+13MP (Monochrome) snapper supported by dual-tone LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP shooter.
Another notable aspect of the Billion Capture+ is the battery: a 3,500mAh cell that claims to offer two days of battery life under mixed usage.
It also supports Type-C USB port with Quick Charge technology, wherein 15 minutes of charging will offer up to seven hours of talktime.
Flipkart Billion Capture+ price and availability details:
The Billion Capture+ will be offered in two configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB and 4GB RAM+64GB storage — for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively, from November 15 exclusively on Flipkart.
Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Competition:
Going by the spec-sheet and the price-tag, Flipkart's oddly named Billion Capture+ phone has quite a good set of hardware that is enough to give well-established brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi a run for their money.
It will be interesting to see how consumers react to the new entrant next week.
Thr Billion Capture+ will be going head-on with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Samsung J3 and J5 and the Moto G5 series, among others.
Key specifications of Flipkart Billion Capture+:
|Model
|Flipkart Billion Capture+
|Display
|5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D Dragontrail glass shieldPixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inc)
|OS
|Stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat (guaranteed to get Oreo update soon)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB + expandable via microSD up to 128GB + unlimited cloud storage
|Camera
|
|Battery
|3,500mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, premium metal cover on the back, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AGPS/GLONASS, Type C USB port
|Colours
|Mystic Black and Desert Gold
|Price
|