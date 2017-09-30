Mad Dog, the upcoming KBS crime thriller series, will feature The Good Wife actor Yoo Ji Tae as an investigator named Choi Kang Woo. His character is described as someone who never lets go anything once he gets hold of it, which assures his success rate to 99 percent.

The Korean mini-series revolves around the life of three investigators, who are known as the Mad Dog team. They are determined to send criminals committing insurance fraud behind bars.

In the KBS drama, Yoo Ji Tae shares screen space with Rescue Me star Woo Do Hwan. He will be portraying the role of a con artist named Kim Min Joon. Another lead cast member in the show is My Father Is Strange actress Ryu Hwa Young. She will be playing the role of a gymnast-turned-insurance investigator named Jang Ha Ri.

Black actor Jo Jae Yun, The King Loves star Jung Bo Suk, actor Kim Young Hoon from SBS drama Pinocchio, Mom actress Hong Soo Hyun, actor Choi Won Young of While You Were Sleeping and Suspicious Partner star Jang Hyuk Jin will also join the cast list of Mad Dog in supporting roles.

The crime thriller series is written by screenwriter Kim Soo Jin and directed by Hwang Ui Kyung. It will be aired on KBS every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10pm KST. The show is scheduled to premiere on October 11.

Watch the trailer below: