Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick-start with a live broadcast from 77th Street and Central Park in New York City at 9 am EST on Thursday, November 22.

This year, six performance groups, 12 marching bands, 17 giant character balloons, 26 floats, 28 legacy balloons, balloonheads, balloonicles and trycaloons, over 1,000 clowns and 1,100 dancers and cheerleaders are lining up for the parade.

Also read Ivanka Trump's $4,690 outfit outdoes Melania's $1,625 coat; Tiffany's short coat gives you the chills!

Where to watch the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live online?

The Parade will be telecast live on NBC from 9 am EST. The broadcast will be anchored by Today Show hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer. The Parade can also be live streamed online on Verizon's YouTube channel, which features the action live in 360-degree. Other channels to watch the Parade online are through NBC app and by logging onto nbc.com/live.

Performances to check out during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Angelica Hale, Andy Grammer, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha, Cam, Common, Dustin Lynch, Flo Rida, the Goo Goo Dolls, Gwen Stefani, JoJo Siwa, Kat Graham, Leslie Odom Jr, Lauren Alaina, Miss America Cara Mund, Nicky Jam, Sabrina Carpenter, Sara Evans, Smokey Robinson, Tom Colicchio, Olivia Holt, Patti LaBelle, Padma Lakshmi, Wyclef Jean and 98 Degrees are performing this year. The Radio City Rockettes, Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway's Anastasia and SpongeBob SquarePants are also lined up for some musical performances.

Weather update: Sunshine is being anticipated with temperatures gradually rising form 340 F to 40s during the parade, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams.

Parade formation, route and dispersal: