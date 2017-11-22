Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick-start with a live broadcast from 77th Street and Central Park in New York City at 9 am EST on Thursday, November 22.
This year, six performance groups, 12 marching bands, 17 giant character balloons, 26 floats, 28 legacy balloons, balloonheads, balloonicles and trycaloons, over 1,000 clowns and 1,100 dancers and cheerleaders are lining up for the parade.
Where to watch the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live online?
The Parade will be telecast live on NBC from 9 am EST. The broadcast will be anchored by Today Show hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer.
The Parade can also be live streamed online on Verizon's YouTube channel, which features the action live in 360-degree.
Other channels to watch the Parade online are through NBC app and by logging onto nbc.com/live.
Performances to check out during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:
Angelica Hale, Andy Grammer, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha, Cam, Common, Dustin Lynch, Flo Rida, the Goo Goo Dolls, Gwen Stefani, JoJo Siwa, Kat Graham, Leslie Odom Jr, Lauren Alaina, Miss America Cara Mund, Nicky Jam, Sabrina Carpenter, Sara Evans, Smokey Robinson, Tom Colicchio, Olivia Holt, Patti LaBelle, Padma Lakshmi, Wyclef Jean and 98 Degrees are performing this year.
The Radio City Rockettes, Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway's Anastasia and SpongeBob SquarePants are also lined up for some musical performances.
Weather update: Sunshine is being anticipated with temperatures gradually rising form 340 F to 40s during the parade, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams.
Parade formation, route and dispersal:
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 81st Street and 77th Street
- Central Park West between West 77th and 86th streets
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- West 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
Route
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street
- 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
Dispersal
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7h Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street