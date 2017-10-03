The makers of Vijay's upcoming movie Adirindhi, the dubbed version of Tamil flick Mersal, have released the much-awaited song Maayo, which has garnered a tremendous response from the fans.

Sung by Sid Sriram and Shweta Mohan,

Maayo is a fun-filled and catchy song composed by AR Rahman while Sid Sriram and Shweta Mohan lent their voice. Moreover, Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal's onscreen chemistry makes the song a visual delight.

Earlier, the teaser of Maayo was released to create some hype around the song. Since then, fans have eagerly been waiting to get listen to the complete audio.

However, now the wait is over, and the fans' response suggests that the wait was worth it.

Adirindhi features SJ Suryah and Samantha along with Vijay and Kajal. Directed by Atlee, the movie has been produced by Sri Thenandal Films. Click here to listen to the full song and check below the teaser video.