With web series gaining immense popularity over a couple of months, more and more content-based shows have been introduced in the digital platform.

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt had also ventured into the digital platform with web series Maaya starring Shama Sikander earlier this year. The series was an instant hit among viewers who crave for varied content on the web.

Now, a report in India Forums says that Maaya would have a new series. While the news would surely leave fans excited, Shama would apparently not be a part of the new series.

The gorgeous actress had done a commendable job with the bold character and was in news throughout the season. Shama's absence in the new season will surely pain her fans.

The report further said that Bhatt would rope in a new actress and the show won't be a sequel to the last season.

Maaya comprised of bold and erotic content, and many even called it the Indian version of the Hollywood film, Fifty Shades of Grey. The adult love story narrated the journey of a housewife (played by Shama) who enters the dark world of BDSM – Bondage, Dominance/Submission and Sadism/Masochism. She also suffered from retrograde amnesia, which made her forget her secret sexual desires. When her husband (played by Veer Aryan) learnt about her infidelity, it started a story of cheating and revenge.

Meanwhile, Bhatt's another erotic thriller Twisted will also have a new season. However, there is not much news about whether the lead actress Nia Sharma will be a part of the new season.