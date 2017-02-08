Luke Shaw was tipped to become one of the best left backs after he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2014 for £30 million from Southampton. But regular injury problems and criticism from Jose Mourinho regarding his injuries and performances this season could see him leave the club in the summer.

Luke Shaw has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho and has made just seven appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Shaw made his return to the team in the 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on January 29, but has not made it to the match day squad since then.

Though Luke Shaw has such a limited role at Manchester United at the moment, his former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who managed him during his days at Southampton, still regards him as a top player and would be willing to get him to Tottenham if Manchester United were keen on selling him.

Over the course of this season, Manchester United have shown a lot of interest in signing Danny Rose and with United using the likes of Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and at times Marcos Rojo as makeshift left backs, they could do with someone like Danny Rose who has established himself as the best left back in the Premier League.

Luke Shaw is under contract at Manchester United till 2018 and if he cannot force his way back into the Manchester United starting 11 by the end of the season, he will most likely consider his options. And with Shaw hoping to get back into the England squad, he will need some first team action to prove himself first.

Despite all these rumours, Luke Shaw's agent Jonathan Barnett said that his client is happy at United and will continue to fight for his place.

"He is happy at the club. Manchester United are very happy with him and he's very happy at Manchester United" The Express quoted him as saying.