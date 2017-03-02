Luke Shaw's Manchester United nightmare could finally come to an end as Tottenham have shown interest in signing the highly-rated left back in the summer. If Shaw were to join Tottenham, he would be teaming up with his former manager in Mauricio Pochettino who got him through the Southampton youth ranks.

When Manchester United signed Luke Shaw from Southampton in 2014, he became the costliest teenager in world football with Manchester United shelling out £30 million to get him. Everything seemed to be going well for Shaw until he suffered a double leg fracture while playing for United in the Champions League.

After his return, he has become the fourth choice left back at Manchester United behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian. Jose Mourinho said in a recent interview that Luke has to wait for his chances and has to work better and much harder to get a chance to play.

"Why has Luke Shaw stayed behind in Manchester? Because I am playing with Daley Blind, with Marcos Rojo, with Matteo Darmian and all of them are playing the way I like a full-back to play. Luke has to wait for his chance. He has to work better and better knowing that I give nothing for free" The Sun quoted him as saying.

"When I give something to the players it's expensive for them, it's not cheap it is expensive they have to work really hard every day. They have to play well, so he has to wait. In this moment he is behind the others."

Shaw has made only 13 appearances for Manchester United this season and he is so desperate to leave the club for first team action and he is even willing to take a pay cut on his £80,000-a-week wages.

However, it has been reported that Tottenham will only move for the England international if Danny Rose leaves for Manchester City. Danny Rose did sign a new contract with Tottenham in September but has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the past.

If Pep Guardiola does manage to persuade him to join the club, then Pochettino will be more than happy to use those funds to bring in Luke Shaw.