Fans might not like Danny Rand as Iron Fist, but it seems the Defenders like him quite a lot: The hero is back in business with Luke Cage Season 2.

Following the premiere of Marvel's The Defenders in August 2017, Marvel's Luke Cage is gearing up to return to the small screen. The first-look images from Luke Cage Season 2 have been revealed through Entertainment Weekly.

The images hint at Luke Cage's (Mike Colter) collaboration with the Immortal Iron Fist, as both Marvel superheroes are seen having a chat.

Marvel has remained tight-lipped about the appearance of Danny Rand's Iron Fist in Luka Cage's eponymous show. It is not clear how many times the two superheroes will cross paths.

The Marvel characters last appeared together in The Defenders alongside other Marvel superheroes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

LUKE CAGE: The second season will have Iron Fist making an appearance - unknown if just a cameo or large/small role.



(SOURCE: @EW) pic.twitter.com/im4rmgOOgf — DiscussingFilm @NYCC (@DiscussingFilm) October 4, 2017

Now the questions arises: What will Iron Fist do in the Luke Cage series? Will he play a pivotal role?

As we have seen at the end of The Defenders, Luke went back to Harlem while Iron Fist vowed to protect New York City at night. Thus, there must be a big threat in Harlem which will reunite the two superheroes.

The forthcoming season comprises a total number of 13 episodes. Apart from other regular cast members (such as Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi), the series will see two new faces — Mustafa Shakir and Gabrielle Dennis as Bushmaster and Nightshade.

The filming of Luke Cage Season 2 is currently underway, and it is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2018.