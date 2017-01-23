Country singer Luke Bryan will be performing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl LI. The singer took to twitter to make the official announcement. He shared a video on the social media platform captioned: "Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston." In the video, the singer shared the event and time details apart from confirming his performance.

Also Read: Watch Tom Brady in the First Super Bowl Ad

Talking to People Magazine, the singer revealed that singing the anthem is a challenging and nerve-wrecking experience. "But singing the National Anthem on that stage doesn't get any bigger," he shared. "I never served in the military -- that's something I wish I had had the opportunity to do, but I feel like this is my way of honouring my country. It's a little chance to serve," he adds.

Bryan is known for his numbers such as Crash My Party, Play It Again, That's My Kind of Night. He has had a number of sold out concerts. Apart from Bryan, the Super Bowl's star attraction is going to be the half time performance by Lady Gaga.

Gaga has been preparing for the event and has time and again shared pictures with her fans on Instagram. The Joanna singer has been busy promoting her new album as well. On Sunday, Gaga shared a picture with her crew who will be performing at the Super Bowl.

Captioned: "Stuntin backstage, #SuperBowl #halftime rehearsal break. It's gonna be only family on that stage," the singer looks like a boss posing with her squad.

Stuntin backstage, #SuperBowl #halftime rehearsal break. It's gonna be only family on that stage. ❤️ A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

Earlier last week, Gaga also shared a boomerang video captioned: "SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u!"

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! ?❤️? A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

The Super Bowl LI is scheduled to take place on February 5 in NRG Stadium, Houston. The kick-off will take place at 6.30 PM ET. You can watch it on Fox.