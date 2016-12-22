Reuters

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale's topless pictures have been leaked online and the 27-year-old has threatened legal action against a website that posted the said photos.

According to reports, Hale's lawyer Marty Singer has sent a threatening letter to Celeb Jihad demanding they take down the topless photos. Hale's lawyer has also pointed out that the photos belong to the actress, and therefore they can come after the website for republishing them without consent. As of this post, the photos have not been removed from Celeb Jihad.

The photos were sent privately to one of Hale's friends and it was reportedly stolen from the friend's cell phone. The photos show the actress in bed with her breasts exposed.

Shortly after the pictures were leaked, Hale took to her Twitter page to thanks her fans for all the support. "I love you guys ❤️ thanks for having my back always," she wrote.

Sadly, Hale is not the first Pretty Little Liars actress to have nude photos stolen from her. Ashley Benson became the victim of an iPhone breach back in 2014, when she and a number of celebrities saw their private photos being leaked on the internet.

Earlier this month, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams found herself in a similar situation when topless photos of her found its way to the internet. A rep for the actress confirmed that the photos were of hers, but added that they weren't explicit in nature.

"The images online were shared from Maisie's personal social media account. The images are not explicit in nature, but pictures of Maisie and close friends at a spa at a recent visit in Japan," the rep told Page Six.