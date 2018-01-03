Twitter is at splits after The Dark Knight actor Christian Bale confessed to having not watched a single movie featuring Ben Affleck's Batman. In a recent talk with Josh Horowitz, the actor confessed that he hasn't seen a single Batman movie featuring the new Batman.

"I have not [seen Ben Affleck's Batman]," Bale admitted. The actor, who appeared as the cape crusader in three movies directed by Christopher Nolan, explained his reason for not watching it and also admitted that he would be interested in watching Affleck's Batman, who was featured in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League more recently.

"Yes I'm interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it—I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see," he said.

Explaining his reason, he said, "I have to confess I'm not a huge superhero film fan. People seem surprised at that, I don't know why. I've not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all. I hear they're very good, but I'm quite happy just hearing they're very good."

The statement was enough for DC fans go gaga online. As soon as the news broke out, fans who love Affleck's version began trolling Bale.

He's probably scared to see a better batman than him? — Nerol (@Izeckeloren) January 2, 2018

Bale admitted twice he sucked as batman so hes scared of seeing batfleck lol @stokley_demaine — AndrewDCholiday (@andrewDCholiday) January 2, 2018

@BallsOfStahl He probably doesn't understand any of his work. Too artsy, too intellectual. — Bradford (@bncar102) January 2, 2018

To be better than competition, you have view both sides. No wonder his BW/Batman sucked. Christian Bale was a horrible Batman. His costume was total Kick ass though that made real world sense. I wish we had an iteration of it in #JusticeLeague. — digitalhomeboy (@digitalhomeboy) January 3, 2018

Whereas The Dark Knight supporters found him "lucky" for not watching his replacement:

Lucky him — Mike Goldberg (@MikegoldberG3) January 3, 2018

Lucky Duck — cranky oh!kelley (@kelley_browne) January 3, 2018

Someone tell Christian Bale to stay woke — hiram. (@MisterCintron) January 2, 2018

He's not missing anything. — Cassia Rainne,PhD(c) (@CassiaL) January 2, 2018