What a start for Manchester United in the Premier League 2017-18 season! The Red Devils dished out one of those rare brilliant season-opener performances in the English league as they completely hammered West Ham 4-0.

No one-man show, but a complete team performance. From De Gea at the back to the beast Antonio Valencia marauding along the right flank for the entirety of the match and from the brilliance of Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the icing on the cake by Anthony Martial.

Well worth another watch! Highlights of #MUFC v West Ham are available via #MUTV from midnight BST. Subscribe now: https://t.co/orfzC9Vq4c pic.twitter.com/PpwSBXb9oC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2017

Needless to say, the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford gave out absolutely superlative performances as well.

Man Utd fans worldwide watching the game on TV and over the internet had the time of their life. For the ones in attendance at Old Trafford on Sunday August 13, well, the experience was inexplicable.

There was a certain personality present at the Theatre of Dreams on the matchday, who turned quite some attention. Stunning Russian beauty Victoria Lopyreva remained a witness to the magic that transpired on the field.

First things first, Victoria, 34, is an ardent Manchester United fan. Secondly, she is not any other random ravishing Russian leggy beauty. The beautiful blonde who is a model and a TV actress, is the ambassador for the FIFA World Cup 2018!

To ardent Man Utd fans, she is not an unknown. Earlier this year, Victoria made plenty of arrangements to provide warmth and hospitality to travelling fans of the Premier League club ahead of their UEFA Europa League 2016-17 clash against Russian side FC Rostov.

Я точно знаю, где проведу пару выходных этой осенью...? @hillsidebeachclub / Surely wanna come back here in September ?V #turkey #hillside #paradise A post shared by Ambassador Of FIFA WC 2018??⚽️ (@lopyrevavika) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

From providing blankets to providing the safest of accommodations to around 230 travelling United fans, Victoria turned out to be an instant wonder woman for Man Utd fans.

The drop-dead gorgeous beauty responded heartily to fans who tweeted her after the match on Sunday, mentioning her as a lucky charm and asking her to return to the Old Trafford sooner.