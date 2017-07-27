Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has mostly done subject-oriented movies and now, he is set to bring another wonderful story on-screen. He recently shared the trailer of his upcoming flick, Lucknow Central, and fans are calling it a masterpiece.

Lucknow Central is about jail inmates who create a music band to escape from prison. Farhan's character, who gets thrown in jail without committing a crime, takes Diana Penty's help to execute his plan to escape with other inmates.

The antagonist of Lucknow Central is played by Ronit Roy and one of the band members is Deepak Dobriyal. The film's director is Ranjit Tiwari and the producer is Nikhil Advani.

This movie, which is set to hit the screens on Sept, 15, is one of the opportunities for Farhan to get back on track. His last movie, Rock On 2, didn't do well at the box office, thus, the actor needs a hit movie like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Farhan is not only a versatile actor, but also a director, producer and singer. As we remember him from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Rock On!, he was also appreciated for his work as a director in Shah Rukh Khan's Don (both instalments).

On the other hand, his upcoming movie Lucknow Central will also attract audience because of the supporting actors. Ronit and Deepak have a huge fan following, and the movie also stars Diana Penty.

She has been stealing many hearts since Cocktail. However, she vanished for several years from the industry but is now back in Bollywood with the movie.

The trailer looks interesting, and many people have shared their views about it on social media. Take a look here:

Shashank Udapurkar‏ @SUdapurkar

Congratulations n all the best ....कैदी न. १८२१... May film grab audience in his charm n essence

Shobana♫Roopnarain♪‏ @hrithugal

Can't wait for you to break free and grace the big screen this September #awesome #LucknowCentralTrailer looking forward to this

Dhruval Patel‏ @DhruvalDp

You are truly a rockstar sir. A damn awesome on way can't wait for sept.

Suraj Laxkar‏ @BollywoodSuraj

One more masterpiece by @FarOutAkhtar #LucknowCentralTrailer

Jai BANSAL‏ @bansal_jai

@FarOutAkhtar : looking forward to another flawless performance from you! A producer, a director, a singer and a bloody fine actor! Cheers!