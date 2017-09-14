Multi-starrer movie Lucknow Central has been getting rave reviews from the critics. Starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead, the film has been praised by most of the critics.

Directed by debutant Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central is a movie about an aspiring singer, who gets framed for a murder. However, he forms a musical band in the jail, which changes his and the cell mates' lives. Apart from Farhan, the movie features Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal among others.

Although the movie is slated to be released on September 15 in India, reviews are already out. While the Bollywood celebs have been going gaga over Lucknow Central, most of the critics have also applauded the film.

The reviews suggest all the stars have performed brilliantly, and also the plot is unique. However, some say the film has a sloppy climax.

Check some of the critics' reviews:

Mid-Day: The film has its share of follies when the second half kicks off. The music could have been played a vital role in the film, but fails. A sloppy climax ends this sweet experience on a bitter note, turning out to be that unpalatable dessert that ruins a delectable experience. Yet, the plusses in Lucknow Central outnumber the weaknesses. It surely deserves a dekho.

Business Standard: Lucknow Central is by far the most engaging thinking man's thriller of the year. Ballsy and brave, it penetrates the politics of prison life without relinquishing the right to engage us in a solid storytelling spree where a clever cat-and-mouse game is played out between a sadistic jailor(Ronit Roy, in top form) and a non-guilty prisoner(Farhan Akhtar) who is hellbent on getting his liberty at any cost.

SpotboyE: Unless you want to feel like a Jail Bin Musical Machhli, avoid wading into these troubled waters.

#LucknowCentral as a film does not rely on stars but it relies on the story and every member of the cast. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) September 14, 2017

#LucknowCentral is a testament to the human spirit. A poignant prison picture filled with wit & hope. @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) September 13, 2017