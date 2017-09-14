Farhan Akhtar's latest release Lucknow Central has been getting positive reviews from the Bollywood celebrities. Following a special screening of the movie, many B-Town stars took to Twitter and praised the film.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central is a multi-starrer, and deals with a prison break. It features Farhan, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy among others.

Bollywood celebs have been going gaga over the movie. Apart from praising the performances, the film's songs are also getting special mention. Many stars have been appreciating the climax of Lucknow Central.

The movie apparently has a unique concept. Looks like the movie has impressed the tinsel town. Check some of the reviews by the stars here:

Kriti Sanon: Watched #LucknowCentral !!Love the film for its unusual concept that keeps u entertained with great performances! love love the climax!

Ayushmann Khurrana: #LucknowCentral is a great mix of music,fun &thrill. Fav scene is when @FarOutAkhtar walks in with the Bachchan film playing and the climax

Dabboo Ratnani: Captivated! #LucknowCentral Whatta Movie!! Take A Bow @FarOutAkhtar @RonitBoseRoy & entire cast and crew

Sophie Choudry: Thrill, emotion, music & a brilliant cast!! The climax will leave u cheering! All the best team #LucknowCentral

Aanand L Rai: Great team work,super performances,right intentions of #ranjittiwari & @nikkhiladvani helps u to describe #LucknowCentral @FarOutAkhtar

Milap Zaveri: #LucknowCentral has the FINEST ensemble of ACTORS in INDIA and ALL of them LIVE n BREATHE their roles!

Mukesh Chhabra: Great performances,great direction #LucknowCentral mujhe bhi band main lelo pls

Gaurav Kapur: Someone call the police and send @FarOutAkhtar to a real jail coz he has absolutely KILLED it in #LucknowCentral