After Rock On 2 debacle, Farhan Akhtar has come up with another musical related movie, titled Lucknow Central. But the difference is that the audience is praising the recently released flick and Farhan has garnered appreciation for his performance from all quarters.

The movie opened with a bit low numbers, but a positive word of mouth may give good results to the makers. The opening box office collection of Lucknow Central was Rs 2.04 crore and the day-2 collection is Rs 2.82 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#LucknowCentral shows 38.24% growth on Sat... Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr. Total: ₹ 4.86 cr. India biz."

The total has almost touched the Rs 5 crore mark. Lucknow Central clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Simran at the box office and earned lesser than the latter.

But now it looks like Lucknow Central is giving tough a competition to Simran and will beat Kangana's movie soon. Simran didn't receive much positive reviews and thus, there has been a poor box office collection.

On the other hand, Lucknow Central has received positive reviews and it may witness slow growth at the box office.

On Saturday, Farhan's movie witnessed 40 per cent jump in its collection. So if the Sunday collection also sees good numbers, then the first weekend collection of Lucknow Central may beat Simran's business.

Lucknow Central is an intense drama film which exhibits a real-life tale of a group of inmates that form a music band in order to escape the jail. The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

The movie features power-packed actors like Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq to name a few.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the Ranjit Tiwari directorial is running on a positive note in the box office.