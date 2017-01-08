At least four labourers were killed while six others got critically injured after a car crashed into their night shelter early Sunday (January 8) in Dalibagh area of central Lucknow. Two of the five accused were arrested by the Lucknow Police. Three are still absconding.

Around 35 labourers were sleeping in the shelter when a Hyundai i20, which was allegedly being driven at a high speed, crashed into it. Two of the people travelling in the car tried to escape after the tragedy but other labourers in the shelter caught hold of them and handed them over to the police.

The deceased were daily wage earners from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been shifted to a trauma centre in Lucknow, NDTV reported.

Both the accused are currently being questioned by the police. One is reportedly a local politician's son while the other is the son of a businessman. The police said that both of them were drunk at the time of the accident.

"The accused were drunk. Two of them have been arrested and car has also been seized," Lucknow's Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini told reporters.

