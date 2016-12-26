L&T Construction, a subsidiary of L&T, has received orders worth Rs 3,039 crore across its various business verticals.

The engineering, manufacturing and construction company won orders worth Rs 1,422 crore under the water and effluent treatment business segment. The firm's power and transmission and distribution business segment secured orders worth Rs 1,036 crore.

Under the heavy civil infrastructure business segment, the company received a contract worth Rs 359 crore and the metallurgical and material handling business segment bagged an order worth Rs 222 crore, the company said in a statement. The major scope of work includes construction of a navigational lock structure, which has the latest technology comprising about 250 metre long and 18 metre deep retaining walls on either side of the channel.

Following the news, the L&T stock was trading at Rs 1,339 at around 3:22 pm on Monday, up 0.15 percent from its previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

During the second quarter, L&T reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,434.63 crore, up 84.31 percent when compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year.