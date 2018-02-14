Salman Khan has treated his fans with a Valentine's Day gift, which is the first poster of his upcoming production movie Loveratri. Starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, the movie is scheduled for release on September 21.

Salman is launching two debutantes with this flick – one is his brother-in-law Aayush and other is the beautiful Warina, who had starred in a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial.

As you can see in the poster, the movie will give you the Gujarati vibes and will revolve around the Navratri festival. Is Salman trying to bring back Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam days with this flick?

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri will feature Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain as a Gujarati boy and a girl.

As kite flying is an integral part of the Gujarati culture, Aayush was seen learning the art of preparing the string (Maanja). Talking about the movie, Aayush had earlier said, "I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it's a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there (Gujarat)."

And Warina adapted the accent as she will be speaking in Gujarati and fluent Hindi. This was one of the reasons why Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle lost the offer to be the leading lady of Loveratri.

According to SpotboyE, Salman was keen to rope in Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle for this movie. She even cleared her screen test, but couldn't make it through the auditions because of her accent.

Earlier, first looks of Aayush and Warina were released and they looked dreamy in the pictures. While their chemistry looks great, we have to wait and watch whether they pass the litmus test of being good actors.