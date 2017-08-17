How many of you loved the five-episode series called Little Things? The adorable, hardly 15-minutes long episodes, won millions of hearts by the end of the season. Replicating the same magic but with a twist, Dice Media has put together a show called What The Folks.

Another five-episode series by the production house, the web series will revolve around Nikhil and his relationship with his in-laws. A quirky take on the reverse roles -- usually TV shows highlight the daughter-in-law's awkward moments in the new family -- the show aims at creating some gags.

Also Read: Kalki Koechlin to Saif Ali Khan: Here are 6 Bollywood A-listers stepping into web series world

The short series spins the story of Nikhil, a young man forced to live alone with his in-laws for a few weeks. The series will shed light on the typical son-in-law and parent-in-law moments, Nikhil's frustration which results in some hilarious moments, how modern families are breaking stereotypes, overcoming generation gaps, and growing to love one another, in spite of often having starkly different world-views.

According to the trailer released, the show's cast constitutes many popular actors. They include: Veer Rajwant Singh, Vipin Sharma and Deepika Amin, Eisha Chopra, Anula Navlekar and Dhruv Sehgal in a small role.

Speaking about the show, Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Pocket Aces said, "We have seen umpteen number of shows about the stereotypical daughter-in-law, so we thought that it would be interesting to put a twist on that and understand the experience of today's modern Indian son-in-law."

Adding to this, Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Pocket Aces said, "'What The Folks' is a slice-of-life dramedy that every young person and their family will relate to. We wanted to capture the various moments of love, laughter, joy, and occasional dysfunction that we all face on daily basis."

So when is What The Folks beginning:

The web series begins on August 17. A new episode will be released every Thursday.

Where can you watch it:

The episode will be aired on Dice Media's Facebook and YouTube page.

Watch the trailer here: