Former MTV Splitsvilla X contestant Divya Agarwal, who made headlines when she announced her breakup with Priyank Sharma in an explosive interview with IBTimes India, has reportedly been roped in for MTV's new dating show 'A Date To Remember'. She reportedly replaced Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula and his girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the makers, in the last minute, decided to drop Prince and Yuvika from the show and found their replacement in Divya.

Divya breaking up with Priyank Sharma on the Bigg Boss 11 show created a lot of noise among their fans, who fondly call them Divyank, on the social media. And it is reportedly being touted as one of the main reasons for roping in Divya on the show.

After Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary came on board, the two apparently visited cities with mentor Manu Punjabi for the auditions of the show which will go on the floors in the mid-week of January.

Recently, Prince and Narula, who were rumoured to be dating, decided to come out in the open to defy the popular saying that "relationships of couples on reality shows do not work." The lovebirds also made their official appearance as a couple on MTV Splitsvilla X hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone.

On the other hand, when Divya given an opportunity to go inside the house, she told Priyank that he has a list of girlfriends, including someone from the US, and that is not building the right image for him. Later, she sorted out her differences with Benafsha Soonawalla, who was being considered to be one of the reason behind Divyank's split.