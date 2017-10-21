Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally treated their fans to possibly the best Diwali gift they could have given. Their commercial has been released on Friday and the duo looked extremely adorable in it together.

Do you know they are taking wedding vows in the video? They may not be bride and groom in the ad, but they took the vows in the cutest manner.

While Virat promised to cook after marriage, Anushka promised to eat whatever he cooks. They vowed to take care of each other.

Seriously guys, get married soon! We so want to see you as bride and groom.

Photos from the commercial of Manyavar had already been shared online. The pictures show the lovebirds just can't take their eyes off each other. It is the same in the video.

Mohey from the house of Manyavar has signed on Anushka Sharma as its new brand ambassador. The actor will endorse Mohey — an ethnic celebration wear for women, comprising lehengas, sarees, gowns and suits.

Virat is already Manyavar's brand ambassador, and now we hope these two will be seen together in more ads of this brand.

Virat Kohli is one of the few celebrities around who has dared to admit to his relationship — with lady-love Anushka Sharma. They have gone from hesitating to hold hands in public, to not at all camera shy!

In fact, Virat talked about Anushka in his converstation with Aamir Khan on a TV show. He said what he likes and dislikes about the actress.

Aren't they adorable?

Watch their cuteness-overloaded commercial here: