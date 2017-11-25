It is that time of the year when Time Magazine awards the Person of the Year title to the most influential individual in the year gone by.

While Donald Trump was named Person of the Year in 2016 following his victory and taking over the role of the POTUS, he has claimed Time wanted to award him the title this year as well.

Taking to Twitter, Trump claimed that the prestigious magazine reached out to him and told him he would "probably" be chosen as the Person of the Year. According to Trump, "probably" wasn't good enough. So he "took a pass."

His tweet reads:

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

The trolling began shortly after, and it did not take too long for Time magazine to respond to the claim.

The outlet's official Twitter handle clarified its stand on this issue, subtly hinting that the US President was lying.

Time tweeted:

"The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."

This opened the troll-gates online and soon users began calling out his need for attention. Numerous Twitterrati couldn't help but laugh at the embarrassment he caused himself. However, many pointed out that it was about time he was called a liar.

"No one calls him an actual liar. It's misstated, inacurate, unaware, etc. LIE is all that needs to be said, [sic]" said an online user.

"This is a really nice way to say, "Trump lied [again]," another tweeted, referring to Time's response. "I believe we have a winner!" added yet another.

Many are even urging Time to march its way down to Donald Trump for a showdown.

While Trump is clearly not the Person of the Year, who do you think deserves to win the title for 2017? Let us know in the comments below.