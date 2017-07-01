Bezel-less screens are catching up quickly. In fact they're so popular that smartphones launched in 2017 with remotely-thick bezels are facing the music (Sorry, OnePlus 5). But kudos to Samsung for the Galaxy S8 series, Xiaomi for showing what a bezel-less smartphone truly looks like in Mi MIX and finally there's Andy Rubin's Essential in its full glory.

While this new trend is seeing an uptick, Apple is also rumoured to make its iPhone 8 without bezels and fans couldn't be more excited. Even though we are seeing a lot of bezel-less smartphones, they're hard to get. Essential is not due for shipping yet, Mi MIX isn't available outside China and don't expect iPhone 8 before September.

But what if we told you there might be a way. Shining light at the end of the tunnel is Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp, which is going to bring two new smartphones as early as this month. The key highlight of the two phones, as you can anticipate, will be the bezel-less design.

The two new smartphones, FS8010 and FS8016, with a massive display covering the entire front portion, are set for a July 17 launch. As far as the specs of the phones are concerned, Sharp isn't leaving any stone unturned.

Both Sharp smartphones are expected to be identical, except for their chipsets. The FS8010 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC while the FS8016 will get Snapdragon 660. Both chipsets were launched by Qualcomm last month.

Other features include a 5.5-inch display with 2,048x1,080 pixels and a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front snapper, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The specs were revealed by AnTuTu Benchmark site.

There's no official word from Sharp yet, but if the launch is to happen this month we might come across some news sooner than later. Stay tuned for updates.