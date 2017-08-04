It has finally happened. The biggest transfer in the history of football took place on Tuesday August 3 when Neymar made his switch from FC Barcelona to PSG. €222 million (£198million) was the amount of money involved!

The Brazilian forward did come up with a farewell speech of sorts where he mentioned that he was looking for a fresh challenge as a footballer at PSG, fact is certain fans actually fumed as Neymar chose to hide his real reason to move to Paris -- nothing but money.

Neymar could have also another motivation to move to the French capital, referred to as the love capital of the world. Something very personal...his on and off relationship with Bruna Marquezine. The stunning Brazilian actress and model who was his former girlfriend-turned ex-turned current flame-turned ex.

What better than to start the relationship afresh in Paris?

A timeline of their relationship:

Started dating: 2013

Broke up: 2014

Started dating again: 2016

Broke up again: June 2017

"I do not like to talk about personal things," stated Neymar last month, when enquired about his relationship with Bruna. "But yes, me and Bruna are separated. It's a decision we have taken. It was a decision of both parties.

"Bruna is a girl I admire a lot and I hope she is happy, not only professionally but in her personal life. Life goes on, because this is a part of it. We end as good friends."

Formentera A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ♡ (@brumarquezine) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Who is Bruna Marquezine?

Born: August 1995 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Profession: Actress, Model

Notable works: Brazilian Telenovelas Mulheres Apaixonadas (2003) and América (2005), Breaking Through (2015 American-English dance drama film)

très jolie ❤️ ?@leofaria A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ♡ (@brumarquezine) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

As of now, Neymar, who has a son named Davi Lucca, from his former girlfriend Carolina Dantas, has already embarked on a fresh new journey in his life and career.

Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore, who dons the #10 jersey at PSG, is ready to welcome the Brazilian star by offering him his kit number. Talk about a warm reception!

"I want to offer my #10 to Neymar as a welcome act and to make him feel comfortable and happy from day one," Pastore told Cadena Ser. "I want to give him all the support he needs so we can win the Champions League together.

"It's a small detail, but for me it was very important to have it. Now I want to welcome him with that symbol."