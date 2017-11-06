Freshly cut fruits blended with milk are considered to be really healthy as both the food items are highly nutritious and often recommended by doctors. In fact, many add it to their daily diet to enjoy the delicious drink as well as get the essential nutrients.

However, you may be sad to hear that Ayurveda is against the combination of fruit and milk and says that it is not good for health. In fact, it can wreak havoc on your digestion, gut health, and overall system.

According to Ayurveda, certain food combinations disturb the functioning of the body by upsetting the balance of the doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha). And, milkshakes are one of them.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dhanvantri Tyagi told NDTV: "Fruits and milk are two of the most nutrient-dense foods that you must have, but preferably alone. If taken together, it results in immense energy release in the body. And when this excess of energy is not utilized by the body- it starts getting stored in fat cells and result in weight gain."

In 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies', Dr Vasant Lad mentions that all sour fruits which include mangoes, bananas, and melons should never be blended with milk and yogurt.

The book also notes: "Particularly to be avoided are concoctions like banana milkshakes or fruit smoothies made with milk."

The book explains: "Bananas with milk can diminish agni (gastric fire) and change the intestinal flora, resulting in toxins and causing sinus congestion, cold, cough, allergies, hives, and rash."

As fruits tend to be acidic in nature especially those that aren't fully ripe when combined with milk, it leads to curdling. So, the fruit and milk confuse the digestive process of the body.

"The combination also results in aggravation of kapha, so it is definitely not recommended for Kapha type of people. The post-digestion material of the combination also increases hyperactivity in the system, that hinders the process of tissue generation," Dr Dhanvantri Tyagi added.