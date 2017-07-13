Love Island star Jessica Shears suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during her lunch date with boyfriend Dominic Lever. The reality stars were recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date when things almost got out of hand and eventually resulted in her revealing skin more than she intended to.

The UK's reality show couple who continue to be in a happy relationship outside the Love Island villa was spotted in Manchester when the risky wardrobe malfunction incident happened. The gorgeous diva was dressed in a sexy gold body hugging dress that flaunted her famous curves.

Showing off her cleavage, the short dress revealed more skin that it covered. The shimmering dress fell short of showing off her genitalia to show off her long legs. But during a photo session with her boyfriend, Shears invited trouble.

Posing for one of the photos, the busty model bent forward to arch her booty towards the camera. Pulling up her dress to give the camera a better view of her assets backfired when the dressed pulled up more than she wanted, almost giving more peak into her dress than she wanted to.

While Shears left very less to the imagination, Dom played it casual as he repeated his clothes from the couple's date night in Australasia, The Sun noted. Dominic sported ripped jeans with a beige top, which sort of looked like the couple twinned and he paired it with a pair of white sneakers.

The embarrassing moment came hours after Jessica posted a sexy picture of herself and her boyfriend on her social media account. Wearing nothing but a thong, the reality star clicked a picture with Lever on their bed. Jessica covered her modesty with the help of her hands but flaunted her side boobs and her midriff tattoo while Dominic showed off his abs in a pair of Calvin Klein underwear.

She captioned the picture: "So hard to get out of bed when you're lying next to this"

The couple confirmed their relationship just a few days ago and revealed they are madly in love.

They are planning to buy a house and move in together, The Sun reports.