A city based entrepreneur's hand was bitten off by a crocodile while trying to rescue his dogs at a lake in Ramanagaram on Sunday. The 26-year-old Mudit Dandawate is currently undergoing treatment at Hosmat Hospital in Bengaluru. Mudit is a resident of Indira Nagar and runs a healthcare startup.

This incident took place at Thattekere Reserve Forest-- 55 km from Bengaluru. Mudit, his friend along with his two dogs went for a drive. There is a lake in the middle of the forest with a temple next to it. The dogs jumped into the water. Mudit chased his dogs but failed to notice the crocodile. The crocodile attacked and chewed off Mudit's left forearm. When his friend screamed for help, four forest officials came to rescue.

The officials rushed him to Sagar Hospital on Bannerghatta Road and he was later shifted to Hosmat. A report quoted Dr Thomas Chandy, director and chief of orthopaedics and joint replacement centre, Hosmat Hospital, saying it is rare for anyone to survive a crocodile attack.

"The procedure will be repeated on Monday. The wound will be kept open for a few days and we will close it once we are sure it won't turn infectious," he said and added that in three months, Mr. Dandawate will be provided with an artificial forearm.