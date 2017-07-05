While coffee lovers often describe the beverage as "a hug in a mug" thanks to the warmth and comfort each sip brings, a South Korean barista is proving that it is much more than just a hug. In fact, it's art! Lee Kang-bin, the owner of "Cafe C. Through" in Seoul, has become an Instagram sensation overnight with stunning latte art – he calls it "creamart" -- which will even bring the super hot Jack Sparrow to your cup.
Using tiny brushes and spoons, Lee creates intricate details on a cup of latte, even replicating Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" and Edvard Munch's "The Scream."
"One time I drew 'The Starry Night' and it looked so special as the famous painting placed on top of coffee. After that, lots of people ordered that coffee," Lee told Reuters. "Customers usually ask me to draw their favorite art works."
Lee said that it takes him about 15 minutes to finish a coffee art and sets the customer back by 10,000 Won (Rs 560 approx).
Surprisingly, the 26-year-old has never had any formal training in drawing. Speaking about how it all started, Lee said he started brewing coffee when he was 17 and undergoing the mandatory military service. He enjoyed the process so much that he bought a coffee machine and opened a cafe.
The barista now has quite a fan following at the cafe as well as on social media, where he has about 1,64,000 followers. "I heard (on TV) that this barista draws these kinds of famous paintings. I think he has very talented hands," Kim Su-Kyung, a 24-year-old university student who recently visited Lee's store, told the news agency.
Wonder why we are raving about it so much. Take a look, you won't be able to resist either.
많고 많은 카페 중에 우리를 찾아주시는 고객님들을 위해서 최선을 다하지 않을 이유가 없다. . 우리의 정성이 고객님들께 닿아서 진짜 행복해하셨으면 좋겠다 정말 . 오늘도 찾아주셔서 감사합니다 . 403-3, Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu Monday & Tuesday 14:00 - 10:00 Everyday 12:00 - 10:00 . . #씨스루 #cthrough #카페씨스루 #커피스타그램 #경리단길 #경리단길카페 #경리단길맛집 #녹사평 #녹사평카페 #이태원 #이태원카페 #이태원맛집 #라떼아트 #크리마트 #먹스타그램 #today #instagram #dailyart #coffee #barista #latte #latteart #cafelatte #coffeetime #creamart #espresso #artwork #art
Would you like to watch 'Pirates of the Caribbean'?? Yeah! Good!!! . . . . C.Through 403-3, Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu Monday & Tuesday 14:00 - 10:00 Another day 12:00 - 10:00 . #씨스루 #cthrough #카페씨스루 #커피스타그램 #경리단길 #경리단길카페 #경리단길맛집 #녹사평 #녹사평카페 #이태원 #이태원카페 #이태원맛집 #라떼아트 #크리마트 #먹스타그램 #today #instagram #dailyart #coffee #barista #latte #latteart #cafelatte #coffeetime #creamart #espresso #artwork #art A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:01am PDT
This is the work of my student✌✌✌ . . . . 'Creamart' reservation is full. So I don't get reservations for a while. 'Bear' design Orders can be anytime. . 용산구 이태원동 403-3, 1층 403-3, Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu Monday & Tuesday 14:00 - 10:00 Everyday 12:00 - 10:00 . . . . #씨스루 #cthrough #카페씨스루 #커피스타그램 #경리단길 #경리단길카페 #경리단길맛집 #녹사평 #녹사평카페 #이태원 #이태원카페 #이태원맛집 #라떼아트 #크리마트 #먹스타그램 #latteartporn #dailyart #coffee #barista #baristalife #latte #latteart #baristadaily #cafelatte #coffeetime #creamart #espresso #artwork A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on May 24, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT
my student's work #savana . . #씨스루 #cthrough #카페씨스루 #커피스타그램 #경리단길 #경리단길카페 #경리단길맛집 #녹사평 #녹사평카페 #이태원 #이태원카페 #이태원맛집 #라떼아트 #바리스타그램 #크리마트 #에스프레소 #먹스타그램 #latteartporn #dailyart #coffee #baristalife #latteart #baristadaily #cafelatte #coffeetime #creamart #artwork A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT
잊지않고 기도하기 A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT
요즘 가장 많이 예약하시는 그림 '별이빛나는밤에' . 곰돌이 를 제외한 그외에 그림들은 예약을 해주셔야 합니다^^ 크리마트 예약문의는 다이렉트 주세요 . . . 크리마트 원데이 클래스 예약 문의 010 - 9536 - 9160 . 라떼아트 로스팅 2급실기 교육 카톡 CTHROUGH . . #씨스루 #cthrough #카페씨스루 #커피스타그램 #경리단길 #경리단길카페 #경리단길맛집 #녹사평 #녹사평카페 #이태원 #이태원카페 #이태원맛집 #라떼아트 #바리스타그램 #크리마트 #에스프레소 #먹스타그램 #latteartporn #dailyart #coffee #barista #baristalife #latte #latteart #baristadaily #cafelatte #coffeetime #creamart #espresso #artwork A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:12pm PST