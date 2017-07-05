While coffee lovers often describe the beverage as "a hug in a mug" thanks to the warmth and comfort each sip brings, a South Korean barista is proving that it is much more than just a hug. In fact, it's art! Lee Kang-bin, the owner of "Cafe C. Through" in Seoul, has become an Instagram sensation overnight with stunning latte art – he calls it "creamart" -- which will even bring the super hot Jack Sparrow to your cup.

Using tiny brushes and spoons, Lee creates intricate details on a cup of latte, even replicating Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" and Edvard Munch's "The Scream."

"One time I drew 'The Starry Night' and it looked so special as the famous painting placed on top of coffee. After that, lots of people ordered that coffee," Lee told Reuters. "Customers usually ask me to draw their favorite art works."

Lee said that it takes him about 15 minutes to finish a coffee art and sets the customer back by 10,000 Won (Rs 560 approx).

Surprisingly, the 26-year-old has never had any formal training in drawing. Speaking about how it all started, Lee said he started brewing coffee when he was 17 and undergoing the mandatory military service. He enjoyed the process so much that he bought a coffee machine and opened a cafe.

The barista now has quite a fan following at the cafe as well as on social media, where he has about 1,64,000 followers. "I heard (on TV) that this barista draws these kinds of famous paintings. I think he has very talented hands," Kim Su-Kyung, a 24-year-old university student who recently visited Lee's store, told the news agency.

Wonder why we are raving about it so much. Take a look, you won't be able to resist either.