Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been quiet about her personal life since the beginning. But over a period of time, her and boyfriend Anand Ahuja's pictures together have told a different story.

Just in are pictures of the couple spending their Saturday in the most fun way. Check out the pictures:

The lovebirds were spotted together during a Diwali party recently. Sonam looked breathtaking in a golden and royal blue lehenga, while Anand looked dapper in white kurta pyjama.

Several photos of the two from the day are doing the rounds on internet. One of the photos that grabbed a lot of attention shows them holding hands. Aren't they adorable?

They love keeping their love life under wraps, but their PDA on social media keeps dropping low-key hints about a strong romance. They never miss commenting on each other's pictures. Their favourite hashtag #everydayphenomenal is very much what they feel being together.

In fact, there were rumours that Sonam's family is quite fond of Anand, and wants the two to tie the knot soon. Reports had even suggested a while ago that the actress was set to get engaged to Anand.

When Sonam was asked about her relationship status with Anand by a leading daily, the actress said: "I don't want it to be written about. That has to be under my control. Everything else in my life is completely out of control. People are always saying things about me, on social media. They are always judging the way I look, the way I stand, the way I eat, the way I act, the way I speak. I need to protect others who come into my life because that person hasn't signed up for what I have. Why should he or she have to go through that? It's not fair. It's private and I don't believe in talking about it. I will not hide it but I will not talk about it either."

Sonam's father Anil Kapoor in an interview with Pune Mirror once said: "It is not my place to speak about Anand, that is entirely Sonam's prerogative and I have not known her to speak about her personal life. All I can say is that Anand and I are both private people and the bond we share is too personal for me to discuss with the media."