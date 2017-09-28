Rick Pitino has been effectively fired as the mens basketball Head Coach by the University of Louisville. Pitino, who was the highest paid coach in the NCAA, was fired amid Federal corruptionand fraud charges regarding college recruiting.
Louisville fires head basketball coach Rick Pitino amid federal corruption charges
Rick Pitino has been effectively fired as the mens basketball Head Coach by the University of Louisville. Pitino, who was the highest paid coach in the NCAA, was fired amid Federal corruptionand fraud charges regarding college recruiting.
- September 28, 2017 09:06 IST
-