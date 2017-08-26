A Jefferson Parish Police deputy got quite a fright while arresting an alligator. Even thought it was tired up, the reptile tried to snap at the officer making him squeal and jump away. Much to the delight of his colleagues of course!
Louisiana police deputy gets fright while capturing alligator
- August 26, 2017 18:18 IST
