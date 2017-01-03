The year 2016 has come to an end and we look forward to a fun-filled 2017. And while everyone is busy making resolutions and trying to live up to them, one resolution that isn't that difficult to fulfil is shopping and giving your wardrobe the makeover that you have been planning for a while.

While shopping may be tedious at times, imagine the goodies that you get to bring home. And in case you think shopping isn't fun and brings no joy, you might be right but remember what actress and model Bo Derek once said: "Whoever said money can't buy happiness didn't know where to shop."

Here's a list of some expensive all-things-fashion that you can buy in 2017:

Manolo Blahnik Celesta Boots

Spanish fashion designer Manuel "Manolo" Blahnik Rodríguez, popularly known as just Manolo Blahnik, is well known for his love for embellishments. And that love is evident in the pair of suede bead detail boots, which features intricate embellishments that are hand-stitched. Available in sizes 36 to 40, the boots will set you back by $3,571.

Louis Vuitton Volta Bag

The LV Volta bag comes in crocodile leather and features a handle as well as removable shoulder strap. It also features the signature LV metal and leather clasp. The Volta bag costs $47,000. If you are an Hermes fan, you can opt for the Birkin 40 bag, which is priced at $13,200.

Bulgari B.ZERO 1 bracelet

The B. Zero 1 bangle bracelet comes in 18 carat white gold with pave diamonds and is priced at about $11,300.

While Harry Winston and Tiffany's are often associated with engagement rings and wedding bands, they also have exquisite necklaces, pendants, bracelets and much more in their collection.

Chanel Grand Extrait

The Chanel N°5 Parfum Grand Extrait is spectacular and a highly sought-after fragrance, which features top notes of Neroli from Grasse and floral notes of May Rose and Jasmine. Not just that, the Grand Extrait comes in a crafted glass bottle placed in a satin-lined case. Chanel Grand Extrait is priced at $2,100.

Ballon Bleu De Cartier Watch

The Cartier watch features a convex case, guilloché dial, sword-shaped hands, and polished or satin-finish links of the bracelet. Perfect for both men and women, the watch is water resistant up to 30 metres/100 feet and is priced at $4,700 plus sales tax.

Tom Ford Suit

In case you watch the legal drama, Suits, and are a fan of Harvey Specter's wardrobe, this is for you. Tom Ford's Windsor three-piece peak lapel suit is Ford's signature design and made from premium quality wool. It features five-button cuffs and also comes with side adjustors on the trousers. The suit costs $5,670 a piece.

Marc Jacobs Sunglasses

Marc Jacobs' Round Layered Sunglasses are stylish and chic, and are a slight variation to the cat-eye sunnies. Available in Palladium/Grey colour, the sunnies will leave your wallet lighter by $330.

Ralph Lauren Cuff Links

The perfect way to add class to a formal attire is cuff links, specially if they are by Ralph Lauren. The Capstan Cuff Links and Stud set includes silver cuff links and shirt studs with an enamel centre and polished circular face. The set is priced at $1,895.

Balenciaga Bustier Kick Dress

This Balenciaga dress is a variant of the fish tail dress and was a part of the FW16 runway show. It features floral embroidery and has a concealed zipper on the side. Made in Italy, the outfit is priced at $11,385.

Christian Louboutin Nail Color

Christian Louboutin might be known world over for the fabulous heels, but the brand has a few nail colours to its credit too. In stunning ranges of nudes, pops and noirs, Louboutin nail colours will set you back by $50-$55.