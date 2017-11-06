A mysterious ancient city was recently found floating in the middle of the ocean. The presence of the city in the Pacific has baffled experts. The strange city, Nan Madol, was explored with the help of a new technology, which was previously inaccessible because of its extremely remote location.

This bizarre city, which was dubbed as the 'Eighth Wonder of the World' by early European explorers, was discussed on the Science Channel show known as 'What on Earth?'

It is just off the main island of Pohnpei in Micronesia and consists 97 gigantic geometrical and individual blocks built on top of a lagoon and separated by narrow channels of water and protected by a sea wall. It has led people to compare it to the lost city of Atlantis.

In the show, Archaeologist Dr Patrick Hunt says: "Why would somebody build a city out in the middle of the ocean?"

The abandoned city of Nan Madol teeters on the edge of the Pacific island of Pohnpei. Learn more: https://t.co/7pmPF5p3WC #WhatonEarth pic.twitter.com/NfJjVBox1W — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) November 5, 2017

The meaning of the name of the city Nam Madol is as strange as the city itself. It means 'space in between', something which has puzzled the researchers.

Dr Patrick Hunt added: "Why here, so far away, from any other known civilisation?"

Researchers believe that the ancient city could date back to the first or second century, but there are no records which could prove it.

The city is 1,600 miles from Australia and 2,500 miles from Los Angeles. Dr Karen Bellinger says: "As amazing as this site appears from satellite imagery, coming down to ground level is even more astounding. There are walls which are 25 feet tall and 17 feet thick."

The natives of Pohnpei dubbed it as 'ghost city' as they consider it to be haunted and refuse to go near it. Locals have even claimed to have seen mysterious, glowing orbs around the site at night.