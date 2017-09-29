Drinking water soon after waking helps in flushing out all the toxins from the body and many nutritionists suggest the practice to enjoy a healthy life. In Japan, this is taken quite seriously and is followed religiously. It is called water therapy.

According to the therapy, you should consume four to six glasses of water on an empty stomach. Japanese traditional medicine recommends this practice. Drinking water during this period promotes weight loss as well as improves the digestive system.

Here are 10 things that you should know about the theory:

According to the theory, water should be consumed as soon as you wake up in the morning. The water can be lukewarm or room temperature. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice to it.

Brush your teeth after drinking water. For at least 45 minutes, do not eat or drink anything.

Later, after the meal, don't eat or drink anything for at least two hours.

If you are not able to have four glasses of water at one go, you can wait for some time in between and then have the rest.

If elderly people have a problem starting with the therapy, they can start with one glass of water and gradually increase the number by each day.

The theory claims to cure several diseases. However, it is recommended to follow the tips daily for the results.

Apart from these, the theory also suggests walking for at least an hour, every day. This will increase the metabolism.

Before going to bed, gargle 4-5 times with warm water mixed with salt, every night.

Drinking and eating while standing should be avoided as it hinders the process of digestion.

However, one shouldn't drink excess water in a short time. It can lead to 'fatal water poisoning'.

The therapy is very similar to the water therapy in Ayurveda. As our bodies are made up of 60-70 percent of water, we face a number of problems when the amount of water in our body reduces.