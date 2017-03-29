Lord Michael Heseltine: Brexit spits in the wind of every Conservative prime minister

Lord Michael Heseltine: Brexit spits in the wind of every Conservative prime minister Close
Speaking to IBTimes UK on 29 March, the day Article 50 was officially triggered, Conservative politician Lord Michael Heseltine said that Brexit was a serious diminish in British power and influence. Sir Tim Barrow, the British Ambassador to the EU, handed Donald Tusk a letter signed by May signalling the UKs desire to begin formal divorce proceedings.
